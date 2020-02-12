Auditions near for The Addams Family

VERSAILLES – July 2020 will see something “creepy, kooky, and mysteriously spooky” (snap-snap) descend upon Darke County, as the Addams Family make their way to the stage of the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Towne & Country Players, along with directors Erin McKibben and Chad Peyton, are excited to announce their selection for this summer’s musical production.

Based on Charles Addams’ 1930’s single panel comic, and drawing inspiration from the iconic 1960’s television show and 1990’s movie franchise, “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” will be presented on stage July 14-18. Auditions for the show will be held Sunday, March 8 from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, March 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. A separate audition time for the role of Pugsley will be held Sunday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. Call backs for all principle roles will be held Sunday, March 15 from 1-6 p.m. All auditions will be held at Versailles High School, with exact location to be announced soon.

The directors will be looking to cast the iconic roles of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch and Grandma. New (supporting) characters to be cast are the roles of Lucas Beineke and his parents, Mal and Alice. Additionally, there will be a raucous, fun and quirky chorus of Addams family ancestors. Those interested in auditioning for a principle role should be prepared to present two songs of a contrasting style, 30-60 seconds in length.

Those interested in a place in the ensemble need to prepare one song that best showcases their voice, also 30-60 seconds in length. Those auditioning will need to provide their own music but an accompanist will provided, as will a blue tooth speaker for those using prerecorded tracks. Please do not audition with a song from the show itself.

Those interested in auditioning for the role of Pugsley must be current fourth graders and up and will be provided a song excerpt in advance with which to audition. There may also be a small group dance workshop to gauge the abilities of those trying out.

This popular musical comedy truly captures the spirit of ‘The Addams Family” and promises to be full of fun, laughter, and entertainment. Make plans to be part of a show that will leave you with memories for years to come! You may sign up for an audition time by going to the sign up genius page, the link to which can be found on Towne & Country Players’ Facebook page.

If you have any questions regarding the show, auditions or sign ups, please feel free to contact directors Chad Peyton at chadleypeyton@gmail.com or Erin McKibben at erin_2003_99@yahoo.com.