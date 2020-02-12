Pancake breakfast in Bradford

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions and Bradford Athletic Boosters are having a pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Bradford High School Auditeria. Serving will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

The menu consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes served with whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, and drink (coffee or orange drink). The cost is $7 for adults; students pay $6 and kids under 5 eat free.

Lions Club profits will go toward a scholarship and the boosters will use their funds to support the athletic department.