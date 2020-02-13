Henry is Cancer Basket winner

GREENVILLE – Congratulations to the February Cancer Basket Recipient, Betty Henry, of Arcanum.
Henry was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She encourages ladies to not ignore abnormal mammograms. She said, “Please do not let it go for six more months like I did. My breast cancer could have been caught earlier if I had not waited.”
Each month, patients at the Wayne Cancer Center have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a day of pampering. A thank you is extended to the Cancer Basket Partners, Tribute Funeral Homes, Montage Cafe, The Natural Path Of Greenville, L.L.C, The Merchant House, and Dayton Physicians.
Kendra Brewer of Tribute Funeral Homes (right) presented Betty Henry of Arcanum (left) with the February Cancer Basket at Montage Café.