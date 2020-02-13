Henry is Cancer Basket winner

GREENVILLE – Congratulations to the February Cancer Basket Recipient, Betty Henry, of Arcanum.

Henry was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She encourages ladies to not ignore abnormal mammograms. She said, “Please do not let it go for six more months like I did. My breast cancer could have been caught earlier if I had not waited.”

Each month, patients at the Wayne Cancer Center have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a day of pampering. A thank you is extended to the Cancer Basket Partners, Tribute Funeral Homes, Montage Cafe, The Natural Path Of Greenville, L.L.C, The Merchant House, and Dayton Physicians.