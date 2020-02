KETTERING – Kettering College congratulates the following students on being designated for the fall semester 2019 Academic Dean’s List.

Students that are distinguished on Kettering College Dean’s List, completed at least 12 total credit hours during a semester, and maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or greater, with no grade below a B-.

Greenville – Shiloh Rohrig

Versailles – Jessica Meyer

Yorkshire – Olivia Bruening