Gourd Patch seeking members

GREENVILLE – Do you enjoy gardening? Are you amazed when that small seed you so carefully planted and cared for grows into a mature plant and produces its precious crop? Do you enjoy working and creating things with your hands?

When it comes to growing gourds, you get an extra special thrill when after they cure and dry out, you can create your own masterpieces. They can become a birdhouse, bowl, vase, canteen, lamp, instrument, animal or almost anything your heart desires and wherever your imagination takes you. Use them as gifts, let them grow into a business, or just let that creativity time take you to a therapeutic place of escape and just enjoy the satisfaction of what you’ve created.

If this sounds interesting, fun and something you would like to learn more about, then the West Central Ohio Gourd Patch just might be the place where you belong. They are always looking for new members to join their group. They are having a special meeting for new members on Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m., at the Darke County Shawnee Prairie Nature Center in Greenville.

Members will be displaying some of their work and are always willing to share the techniques used to achieve that final look of their gourds they worked so hard on. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, check out and “like” their newly created Facebook page at “West Central Ohio Gourd Patch” to share with your friends and let others know about this fun, creative and satisfying hobby.