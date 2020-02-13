First Assembly hosts missionary

GREENVILLE – Robert Specter, of Rock of Israel Ministries, will be speaking on Sunday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., at First Assembly of God Church, 7219 State Route 118, Greenville.

Specter, president of Rock of Israel, is an Assembly of God (AG) nationally appointed U.S. Missionary to the Jewish people. He was born in the country of Haiti to AG missionaries and raised on the foreign mission field.

As a young man Robert traveled by bicycle 8,000 miles “Pedaling for Christ” and since then has traveled (by airplane) to Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Hungary, Israel, Japan, and Russia. This has given him a global perspective. He says his travel and experience point to the one overriding belief or philosophy, “We must allow God to make us His Light to the nations just as Israel was meant to be.”

In 1981, Specter received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and has augmented his education with courses from Berean School of the Bible, and from Fuller Theological Seminary. He was appointed president by the Rock of Israel’s’ Board of Directors in 1992.

Come and enjoy a night where Specter will be speaking on the Feast and Millennial Reign.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 937-548-5445.