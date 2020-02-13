Buckeye Insurance recognizes agencies

PIQUA – Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce two local insurance agencies: Littman-Thomas Agency, with locations in Bradford and Greenville, and R. B. Cox Agency, with locations in Ansonia and Greenville, have achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2020.

As a Preferred Agency, the staff of Littman-Thomas and R. B. Cox demonstrate the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of our partnership with them and congratulates them on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a 3-state region.