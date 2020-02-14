Worch will close to update library

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library will be closing during the week at the end of February to prepare for the Grand Reopening Ceremony on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.

The library will be closed Feb. 24-27 to prepare for the Grand Reopening Ceremony. Leap into the new year and come into the library to celebrate the relocation of the children and teen’s areas and the expansion of their media area. The children’s area will be relocated and have its own dedicated space. The teen area is also being relocated and expanded. It will include all the resources that area currently has available, but will also have a variety of additional materials available for checkout and use. The media area, which includes DVDs and audio materials will be expanded to allow for needed growth.

The celebration will kick off in the main library area at 10 a.m. with refreshments and a tour of the new dedicated spaces and will follow with a performance from local singer, Joseph Helfrich, at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area. Local author, Erin Guendelsberger, will do a presentation in the new dedicated children’s area at 11:15 a.m. While watching the shows make sure to get one of the books that are being handed out that day.

Come in for this fun and exciting event. If you have questions about this or anything else at the library, stop in or call the library at 937-526-3416.