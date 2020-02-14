Smoke alarms available

GREENVILLE – Did you know you should change your smoke alarms every 10 years?

This is the time of the year that Home Fires start increasing. American Red Cross is available to help after a house fire, but they are also being proactive in installing free 10-year battery photo-electric smoke alarms. Plus, while they are installing, they do a Home Fire Safety Education – two minutes to GET OUT and STAY OUT, Cooking Safety, etc.

American Red Cross’ goal is to Save Lives by working with their partners in area communities.

Seven people die in home fires each day; most in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

The Red Cross will install free working smoke alarms in your home. Call to set up your installation appointment at 844-207-4509.