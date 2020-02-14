Staying Amish presented at Garst

GREENVILLE – On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Garst Museum welcomes Susan Trollinger, Ph.D. Dr. Trollinger is a Professor of English at the University of Dayton where she teaches courses on rhetoric and writing as well as a year-long interdisciplinary course on the development of the West in a global context with faculty from English, history, religious studies, and philosophy.

Her research interests include visual rhetoric, religion (especially the Amish and Protestant fundamentalism), and tourism. Her recent publications include Selling the Amish: The Tourism of Nostalgia (Johns Hopkins UP, 2012) and Righting America at the Creation Museum, co-authored with William Vance Trollinger, Jr. (Johns Hopkins UP, 2016).

The Amish have in the last few decades moved through an incredible transition, what some have called an Amish industrial revolution that has profoundly changed their way of life. In this presentation, Dr. Trollinger will describe the traditional way of life that the Amish lived and how that has been transformed by the need to make a living off the farm. The question at the heart of this talk is: Can the Amish remain Amish in an economy that demands that they make a living off the farm?

All lectures are free and open to the public. Regular admission will apply to tour Garst Museum, which includes the outstanding National Annie Oakley Center and Crossroads of Destiny in addition to the Lowell Thomas, Keepers of Freedom, and Longtown exhibits. Funding for this program was made possible by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc. Foundation.