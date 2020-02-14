Midmark looks to recruit skilled engineers

DAYTON – Fueled by ongoing expansion projects and changes in healthcare, Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, is increasing recruiting efforts around Ohio.

As Midmark enters a new decade, the company has its sights on opportunities for growth and expansion. The company currently has a number of engineering positions it is looking to fill, including electrical, mechanical and software engineers. Midmark encourages interested candidates to review the available openings by visiting midmark.com/careers. The open positions are in a number of locations, including the company’s Versailles campus and Austin Landing headquarters. The company is looking to fill these positions immediately.

“At Midmark, we are driven and guided by a commitment to design better care, putting forth the idea that whether it is a doctor’s office, dental practice or veterinary clinic, better care starts with a better care environment,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, vice president human resources and corporate Communications. “With the belief that every individual can make a difference, Midmark is seeking innovative, courageous and passionate individuals to join our team and help us change the way healthcare is delivered.”

The Versailles campus is Midmark’s largest site and the current home of its largest engineering center. It is also the future home to the company’s state-of-the-art technology center, which is currently in construction. The company’s headquarters in Austin Landing is the most recent addition to Midmark, having been built less than three years ago.

While many of the positions the company is immediately looking to fill are in engineering, Midmark strives to attract and maintain a diverse, skilled workforce. The company continually has new employment opportunities for a variety of positions. In fact, Midmark recently announced an expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Versailles, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year and expected to create 100 new jobs over three years.

To learn more about career opportunities, including engineering positions, at Midmark, visit midmark.com/careers.