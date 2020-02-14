Irish tradition coming to Arcanum

ARCANUM – Darke County Center for the Arts casual Coffeehouse Series will present Siusan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler, purveyors of traditional and original music in the Irish tradition, at Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House on Thursday, Feb. 27; the show begins at 7 p.m.

“This outstanding husband and wife duo has been nominated three times by the Irish Music Association for Top International Duo,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Susan possesses an astounding voice, while Zig has amazing instrumental skills on guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica and the Irish bouzouki; this will be a memorable performance in an inviting venue that no one who enjoys music of any kind should miss,” he concluded.

Based in Saginaw, Mich., the couple founded the Great Lakes Gathering, a world class Irish festival, host an Irish radio hour which airs weekly in the Great Lakes Bay region, and own and operate White Crow Conservatory of Music, a premier teaching facility which also houses a state of the art recording studio and a live music venue. However, Siusan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler are best known for the magic they bring to their on-stage performances, winning over audiences that cross genre boundaries, appealing to fans of Celtic, folk and Americana roots music.

DCCA’s Coffeehouse series presents high quality professional artists in an inviting social setting where food and drink are also available. According to Andrea Jordan, Executive Director of DCCA, the intimate atmosphere creates ample opportunity for interaction between artists and the audience, easily creating a pleasing connection that can leave lasting memories. “The Arcanum Historical Society always puts out an amazing array of delectable tidbits that enhance the camaraderie and ambiance of our Coffeehouse shows, which feel like an evening spent with old friends, comfortable and relaxing and yet at the same time energizing and fun,” Ms. Jordan said.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Coffeehouse series are Rodney Oda, Steve and Eileen Litchfield, and Ben and Gail Overholser. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for the performance by Siusan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler at the Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House cost $10, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance.