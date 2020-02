GREENVILLE – Darke County Auditor, Carol Ginn, is announcing that Monday, March 2, 2020 is the deadline to return the renewal applications for C.A.U.V. (Current Agricultural Use Valuation), to avoid removal from the farm program and payment of a recoupment charge.

For more information, call 937-547-7311. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays.