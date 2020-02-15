Craft beer class at library

GREENVILLE – Before modern industrialization, all beer was brewed by farms, taverns, or individuals and sold in the immediate surrounding community. When the industrial revolution kicked off in London in the early 18th century, beer became big business with large factories producing and exporting huge amounts of the city’s most popular style at the time: Porter.

Porter evolved into new styles in many places, and the style has diversified in the centuries since it first emerged as a working man’s brew.

Join the Greenville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, or Thursday, March 5 (identical classes), at the library as Certified Cicerone David Nilsen talks about the history of this important style and its off-shoots, and walks attendees through a tasting of five modern examples.

These classes are for patrons 21 years old and up only. These classes are free, but seats are limited and registration is required. Call the library at 937-548-3915 to reserve your seat.