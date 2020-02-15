DCP plans upcoming events

GREENVILLE – Join a naturalist on Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., for “On the Trail: Backpacking Meals”.

This program will take place at the Bish Discovery Center and will explore different varieties and styles of meal options to use on your backpacking adventures. Pros and cons of each method will be discussed and sampled! Registration is required for this event. The fee is $8.

On Feb. 22, explore the wonders of the night sky from inside the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center! Climb inside this portable planetarium and be in awe of our stellar universe. This has always been an amazing experience for young and old astronomers! Registration for “Boonshoft Portable Planetarium” is required as space is limited. There is still space for the 1:45 p.m. showing, but register soon as this program is filling up quickly. The fee is $10.

To register for a program, visit www.darkecountyparks.org. For assistance call the nature center at 937-548-0165.