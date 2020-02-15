GCS orchestras join Emmy winner

GREENVILLE – On Saturday, Feb. 22, the orchestras of Greenville City Schools will combine with Emmy Award winning and the one time electric violinist of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Mark Wood, for a Rock Show for the Ages. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Greenville High School Gym.

General Admission Tickets for the show are $7 and can be obtained from any orchestra member or by contacting kprice@gcswave.com. Music from Ozzy Osbourne, ACDC, The Beatles, Mark Wood originals and more will be performed.

Wood is a recording artist, performer, producer, inventor, Emmy-winning composer and music education advocate who has spent the past four decades electrifying the orchestra industry. Dubbed ‘The Les Paul of The Violin World’ by PBS, Wood is the premier electric violinist of his generation who pioneered the entire genre. The Juilliard-trained violinist first turned the string establishment on its head in the early 1970’s with his invention of the first solid body electric violin.

Wood is a world-renowned performer who rose to fame as string master and original member of the internationally acclaimed Trans Siberian Orchestra. A successful solo artist in his own right, Wood writes and records original music for film and television, has released seven solo albums, and tours with his band The Mark Wood Experience (MWE).

His groundbreaking music education program Electrify Your Strings!™(EYS) will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020. EYS is an immersive rock and roll workshop and concert series for school music departments that boosts student self-esteem and helps raise much-needed funds. Mark has dedicated his career to providing educators with the opportunity to ignite their students’ passions and to inspire students to open their minds and unlock their potential.