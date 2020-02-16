GADC will offer obedience and agility

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Area Dog Club will be offering obedience classes beginning March 10. Classes will be held at their new training facility, 940 Front St., Greenville.

Obedience classes include Puppy (12 weeks to six months) and Beginner Obedience. Advanced classes include Obedience 2 and World Cynosport Rally with two levels offered. Level 1 Rally is for the beginner and novice student. Level 2 is for more advanced students and dogs that have competed in trials or want to compete and have taken past classes.

The requirement for Level 1 Rally is that the dog and handler be able to execute all the basic obedience commands without much difficulty. Off lead work will be attempted in Level 2 Rally.

The goal of Rally is to introduce students to a new form of obedience that involves walking a course with your dog and performing the exercises as illustrated on numbered signs along the course.

Puppies must have had their second round of shots to attend the Puppy course. Beginner Obedience is for dogs over six months to old age.

The classes are building blocks in obedience. If you missed the Puppy course when your dog was young, participants can still get great results in Beginner Obedience.

They now have instructors and members who have been certified to do pet therapy. Pet Therapy and Good Canine Citizen classes with evaluations are now offered. That class begins March 18. Dog and owner must have taken a beginner obedience class and pass or be evaluated by the director.

You must preregister with Barb, 937-548-0338, or Becky, 937-337-0292, for all classes. Completion of registration and orientation for classes is from 6:30-7 p.m. on March 10. There is no class that night. Do not bring your dog the first night. Only those told to bring their dog for collar fitting may bring their dogs.

Registration forms can be downloaded from www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. Visit the home page and click on Registration, choose Obedience or Agility, print the form. Fill out the form and send a check or money order to GADC for $80 and include a copy of the dog’s vaccination papers from the veterinarian. Record books will not be accepted as proof of shots.

Call Barb or Becky prior to preregistering to ensure there is room in the class.

Deadline for all forms and payment is March 5. Her address will be given to you when you call her about getting into the class.

Agility classes will be offered on Thursday, March 12 and includes Agility, Beginners and Advanced Agility.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call Janice at 937-692-5310.