VFW Post 7262 sponsors concert

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Greenville VFW Post 7262 as a Spotlight Sponsor, for their contribution to the DCCA 2017-2018 season and recent presentation of The Malpass Brothers, at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, “DCCA is grateful for Greenville VFW Post 7262’s sponsorship, which helps enable our efforts to provide culturally enriching experiences for the citizens of our community.”

VFW Post 7262 was organized in May 26, 1946 by 208 founding members. In 1975, the Post moved to its current location that is owned by the Post. In 1987 the Veteran Memorial Park was established. Besides the Post members, the Post is fortunate to also include Men’s Auxiliary, Ladies Auxiliary and the Booster members. After 70 years, the Post is still giving back to the community and serving fellow Veterans.

“Classic country sensations The Malpass Brothers were discovered by the legendary Merle Haggard, brothers Christopher and Taylor Malpass have been described as ‘the real deal’ when it comes to real country music, and are presenting the best traditional country music that can be seen today,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. The siblings have performed on the Grand Ole Opry, been the subjects of a PBS documentary, and performed to sellout crowds all over the U.S.

In addition, The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this concert.

DCCA presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information on DCCA and the 2019-2020 KALEIDOSCOPE Season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908 or visit our website DarkeCountyArts.org.