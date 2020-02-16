Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Wave

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will host Irish Wave at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville on Friday, March 13. An annual DCCA fundraiser, “Irish Wave” features Irish music, Irish food, and an assortment of beers.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, the proceeds will benefit DCCA’s many programs including Arts in Education and the Family Theatre Series. “We promise a good time for a good cause, a win-win situation for everyone,” Ms. Jordan said. The fundraising party begins at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the lucky winner of the Off to the Isle limited edition raffle will be announced at Irish Wave. Raffle tickets costing $100 each are now on sale for a chance to receive a trip for two to Ireland through AAA and Brendan Vacations, and can be purchased by contacting DCCA; only 75 raffle tickets will be sold.

Music will be performed by Sons o’ Blarney, a trio that specializes in “good old Irish fun;” the group includes Ohio-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Danny Schneible who has established a strong local following with his many appearances in the area. In addition to the diverse choice of beers offered for tasting, attendees will receive a commemorative beer glass to take home. For non-beer drinkers, other beverages including wine will be available.

Sponsors for Irish Wave who make possible the Sons o’ Blarney performance are Second National Bank; Edward Jones Investment representatives Zachary Bruening, Dave Connelly, Ryan Carpe and Todd Subler; and Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown.

Tickets for “Irish Wave” are $40. Reserve yours by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org. Tickets are also available at Montage Cafe.