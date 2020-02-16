BRC announces promotions

GREENVILLE – As a leader in aging services, Brethren Retirement Community is pleased to announce the promotion of three key leaders.

Kara Allread promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Allread joined Brethren Retirement Community in 2007 after nearly 10 years serving in the non-profit service industry. In her prior position of Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Allread provided comprehensive management services for long term care communities in Western Ohio. As Senior VP & CAO of Brethren Retirement Community, she will continue leading the areas of workforce, risk management, Brethren HomeCare, and Brethren Management Services. Currently, she serves as Board Chair for Family Health and Chair of the Greenville City Schools Business Advisory Council. She is a graduate of Muskingum University holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Affairs and Sociology and has received her Certified Aging Specialist Professional designation. She and her husband, Joel, reside in Greenville, along with their children Reed, Morgan and Gavin.

Holly Hill promoted to Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hill joined Brethren Retirement Community in 2008 with ten years of experience in the For-Profit Healthcare industry. In her former role as Chief Marking Officer, she has led the sales and marketing efforts of the organization and been the leader of the organization’s World Class Customer Service program. As VP & CMO, she will continue to focus on driving strong customer growth and leading key components of the organization’s robust strategic plan. Hill is a graduate of Bradford High School and Miami University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and a minor in Gerontology. She currently serves on the Darke County Foundation Board, Area Agency on Aging Board, and is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greenville. Hill and her husband, Jason, reside in Bradford and have two children, Kendall and Hudson.

Carl Eubank promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Having previously served as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer, Eubank will play a more prominent role in supporting BRC’s financial operations. Eubank joined Brethren Retirement Community in 2002 bringing 25 years of experience in healthcare billing and collections. He is a graduate of Wright State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and currently serves as a Board Member of the Southern Ohio/Kentucky District Church of the Brethren, Board Member of the Darke Economic Foundation, Board Member of Resident Home Association and is a 43-year member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren having served in numerous positions. Eubank has two children, Stephanie and Michael and three grandchildren, Carly, Cameron and Trevor.

John L. Warner, president and CEO shared, “Kara, Holly and Carl are respected industry professionals. Over the years each has made valuable contributions to our work and they are recognized for their ongoing commitment to BRC, our residents, staff, and the broader community. We are glad they are part of the team and look forward to working with them as together we continue to build our business and mission in the future.”

