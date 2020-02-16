Suspect leads GPD on multi-county, out-of-state pursuit

GREENVILLE – An Arcanum man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning that led officers from the Greenville Police Department through three counties and into the state of Indiana.

According to initial reports, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in which the driver failed to comply. The vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV, began a pursuit that eventually led officers out of the Greenville City limits and into the county southbound onto State Route 121. The Greenville Police Department was joined in the pursuit by Darke County Deputies who pursued the suspect vehicle, driven by Michael White, 27, of Arcanum, through New Madison and eventually into Preble County at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The Preble County Sheriff’s office joined into the pursuit as officers and deputies alike entered into New Paris. White then continued to lead the pursuit onto U.S. Route 40 West across the Ohio-Indiana state line into Wayne County, Ind. where the pursuit ended on East Main Street in Richmond.

The suspect, Michael White, was placed under arrest by the Richmond, Ind. Police Department and transported to the Wayne County Correctional Center where he is currently held on multiple charges that include Operating While Intoxicated, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the pursuit. The incident will continue to be investigated by the Greenville Police Department.

