Greenville PD investigates stabbing

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning stabbing that has left one man hospitalized.

At approximately 10:16 a.m., Officers from the Greenville Police Department responded along with emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue to the 400 block of East Fourth Street in reference of a reported stabbing. According to the Greenville Police Department, a male victim was found at 407 East Fourth Street having suffered a stab wound in the course of a conflict.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

One person of interest has been detained in connection with the incident and was transported to the Greenville Police Department for questioning. The case, in which charges are said to be pending, will be referred to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office to go before the Grand Jury.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville Township Rescue transported a person that is believed to have been stabbed Sunday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_greenville-stabbing-w.jpg Greenville Township Rescue transported a person that is believed to have been stabbed Sunday morning. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com