NEW CONCORD – The following local students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord.

To be named to The Dean’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.

Greenville – Brandon Beyke and Lessie Cable

Versailles – Shaena Mayer