BBBS receives Walmart Grant

GREENVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Shelby & Darke County was recently awarded grants totaling $3,300 from the Walmart Foundation to support its mission to provide local children in need with strong and enduring mentoring relationships that will change their lives for the better

“Walmart is a vital part of the Darke County community, and we are honored to receive this generous show of support,” said Jennifer Bruns, Executive Director of BBBS. “Through Walmart’s donations and contributions from other organizations in the community, we are able to provide mentoring services to over 300 youth in our service area each year.”

Founded in 1977, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth with programs that engage members of the community to help children achieve their full potential.

“Helping organizations in our community that help others to live better is very important to Walmart and the Walmart Foundation,” said Darren Paul, Greenville Walmart Store Manager. “Our associates especially take a lot of pride when there’s an opportunity to support organizations that provide educational and developmental programs for our children in the area.”

BBBS is seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors to supports its programs throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. BBBS is proud to be a Darke and Shelby County United Way partner agency.

Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.