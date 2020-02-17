West is Career Tech SOM

GREENVILLE – The student of the month for January 2020 from Greenville Senior High School Career Tech Center is Harley West. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Harley, a junior in the Teaching Professions program, has been working very hard in academically, leading the students in lab. She also works hard at her extra-curricular activities. Harley has set several personal goals, reaching some of those already: being inducted into NHS and reaching her shot put distance goal in indoor track.

Harley creates meaningful activities for the preschool students and interacts with them, even on her plan day. She comes in early, and she is always prepared for lab and spends extra time if needed. Harley is a great asset to the GHS preschool.

Harley is very deserving of this award for the month of January 2020. She received a plaque, special parking place and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.