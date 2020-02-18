Versailles does well in public speaking

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 4, the Versailles FFA participated in the County Public Speaking Contest at Tri-Village High School.

The Versailles FFA had five members participate in this public speaking contest.

Cora Trissel and Zoe Billenstein competed in the eighth grade member Creed Contest. In this division of the contest, members had to recite the FFA creed from memory and were asked questions at the end. Billenstein placed second and Trissel placed eighth.

Sophomore Delaney Barga participated in the Beginning Prepared division where they recited a prepared speech from memory and answered questions. Barga placed first and will be moving onto the district competition.

Senior Caden Buschur participated in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, the members prepare a 6-8 minute speech, and then are asked questions about their topic. Buschur placed second in this division and is moving on to the district competition.

Junior Tori Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Division. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech. They then give their speech and are asked questions about it. Wuebker placed fourth.