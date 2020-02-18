Learn about cancer prevention

BRADFORD – Join the Bradford Community Club and Upper Valley Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 22 to learn more about exercise and nutrition and how it plays a role in cancer prevention.

The event will be held at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave., Bradford, 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Learn the facts about improving nutrition and incorporating activity into your routine. Join them for the fun and interactive event free of charge. An exercise physiologist and registered dietitian will be on site to answer questions and lead the group in a short exercise. Bring your questions and your tennis shoes for a light activity.

For more information, call Caitlin Conaway, (937) 440-4819.

This free event is sponsored by the Upper Valley Medical Center Cancer Committee and the Bradford Community Club.