Events continue at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The Adult Winter Reading Challenge that began Jan. 6 is off to a great start. This program will run through March 31, and allows adults to enter into monthly drawings. Come on in to grab a log sheet, and get reading. Prizes will be awarded at the end of each month, and one grand prize will be awarded at the end of the program.

StoryTime is held on Tuesdays from 10–11 a.m. This is a great weekly program for preschoolers that includes stories, songs, and other activities. The Explorer’s Club for kids in grades K-6 is a drop-in program that meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m. every Tuesday after school. It is a great time to meet up with friends, have a snack, play games, and more.

There will be a seed starting program on Tuesday, March 3 from 10–11 a.m. This program will provide a great chance for patrons to learn how to start seeds, search through the seeds available to check out from the seed library, and take home a start or two.

On Tuesday, March 10, from 1:30–2:30 p.m., Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn from the OSU extension will be presenting an introduction to programmable pressure cookers. Come in to learn to use your Instant Pot and sample a dish prepared in one. Space is limited for this event; call or drop in to register.

An adult coloring session will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. This drop-in program is a great way to meet up with friends in a relaxing atmosphere while coloring a masterpiece to take home.

The book club will meet on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. This is a drop-in program, and newcomers are always welcome for a great discussion of the monthly selection. Books for the next month are picked up at the meeting. Beverages are served.

On Tuesday, March 24, Olive Wagar will be at the library at 6:30 p.m. for a program to help patrons get organized. Wagar is an author and speaker, and will be presenting fabulous ideas from around the world to help organize. This is a drop-in event.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 if patrons have any questions. The library’s website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and it can be found on Facebook and Twitter.