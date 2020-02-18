Inscribed for a Blessing planned

PIQUA – On Saturday, March 7, 1–2:30 p.m., Congregation Anshe Emeth, the Jewish synagogue in Piqua, will offer a class for the community in their continuing yearly educational program of Judaism 101. This year’s program is Inscribed for a Blessing.

Centuries ago, in the Middle Ages, Christian holy texts were handwritten by specially trained scribes. Similarly, there is a scribal culture in Judaism, which has continued to this day. In this class they will learn about Soferim (Jewish Scribes), how they write, and the tools they use. They will also discuss what kinds of texts are written by Soferim, and explore the shapes of some of the Hebrew letters. The class will be led by Rabbinic Intern Caroline Sim.

Sim is a fifth year rabbinical student at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC) in Cincinnati. She grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati and will be ordained in May. She earned her BA in English, French, and European Studies at the Ohio State University, where she graduated Summa cum Laude with honors. She completed a Graduate Certificate in Judaic Studies at the University of Cincinnati before becoming a student at HUC.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, www.ansheemeth.org, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858 serving Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and surrounding areas. The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class; however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating, to Steve 937-726-2116 or sshuchat@cleanall.com.