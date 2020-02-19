ABA gives thanks for parade

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Business Association extends a thank you to all of the companies that sponsored the third annual Christmas in the Village & Horse Parade in Arcanum in December.

They also thank the following for their support: Mayor Greg Baumlee, Village Administrator Bill Kessler, village council members, Police Chief Marcus Ballinger, Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, Utility Supervisor Randy Baker, utility workers, Arcanum street department, horse parade committee, Arcanum Butler Superintendent John Stephens, Arcanum Virtual Academy Director Jim Gray, Arcanum Virtual Academy students, AJ Aikman, Chris Guillerman, Boy Scouts in Arcanum and the parade Grand Marshall WWII veteran Glen Eley.

Thank you to the Pleasant Hill VFW Post # 6557 with their color guard unit that led the parade with the American flag. They also thank the residents of Arcanum. They could not accomplish the parade without the support of the community.

Also a big thank you to all of the volunteers from the Arcanum Community of Faith Church and FHC Church in Arcanum. Thank you to all of the individuals, residents, community organizations and volunteers that helped decorate Ivester Park with Christmas lights.

They also thank all of the parade participants. Thank you for all of the individual riders and teams of horses that braved the weather and made the parade a huge success.

Platinum Sponsors: Wintrow Signs & Designs and Tribute Funeral Home

Gold Sponsors: Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Flaig Lumber, Rumpke, Greenville National Bank, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Lightning Electric, Orme Hardware, Rumpke, and Treaty City Industries

Silver Sponsors: American Muscle Car, A & S Promotions, 40NE Apparel, Greenville Ace Hardware, Greenville Federal Bank, Greenville Lowes, Lyle Bixler Realty, Picnics Pizza, Platinum Pets, RJ Warner Insurance, Timothy Clopp Photography, Rotary Club of Greenville, Second National Bank, SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Suttons, Wayne Hospital, and Whispering Oaks Horse Boarding

Bronze Sponsors: AR Winery, BarNailz Spa, Benanzer Custom Homes, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Carrol Masonry, CY Schwieterman, Dave Knapp Ford, EB Real Estate, Financial Achievement, Garbig & Schmidt, Gordan & DeSantis Orthodontics, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Greenville Wal-Mart, Hi-Tech Automotive, Hometown Cable, Houstons Restaurant, JAFE Decorating, Johnson Chiropractic, Larry Fourman Construction, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mermaid Hair Salon, Modern Impressions, Roth & Company, Sami Junkins Photography, Sink Jewelers, The Rose Post, The Service Company, Troutwine Auto Sales, and Westfall Plumbing

Candy Cane Sponsors: American Veterinary Services, Dick Lavy Trucking, Dynes & Dynes, Fourman’s Variety Store, G & G Floor Fashions, Hamilton Auto Sales, Jim Gable State Farm Insurance, Millers Tavern, Nancy’s Beauty, Tanning & Nails, Prenger Financial Services, Sams Club Miller Lane, SRS Engine Parts, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home