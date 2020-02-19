Billenstein advances to state

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 12, the Versailles FFA Chapter had three members participating in the District 5 Public Speaking contest.

Delaney Barga competed in the Beginning Prepared Division and placed third. She also received a Gold Rating. Caden Buschur competed in the Advanced Prepared Division and placed fourth. He received a Gold Rating.

Eighth grade member Zoe Billenstein participated in the Creed Speaking Contest and placed first. She received a Gold Rating and will advance to the state contest representing District 5.

A special thanks to Mrs. Hoying and Mrs. Pitsenbarger for assisting these FFA members.