Junior High Choral Festival is Feb. 28

GREENVILLE – The 20th annual Darke County Junior High Choral Music Festival will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Each choir will present two vocal music selections and will combine to perform “Why We Sing” and “America, of Thee I Sing” to be conducted by Greenville Middle School Director Kari Lemon.

Darke County Schools to be represented are Ansonia Local Schools, under the direction of Jessica Berry; Franklin Monroe Middle School, under the direction of Sara Novak; Tri-Village Middle School, under the direction of Hannah Smith, and Greenville Middle School, under the direction of Kari Lemon. Approximately 150 students will take part in this musical extravaganza.

Tickets are $4 presale and $5 at the door. Seats are not reserved. For ticket information, call 937-548-3185, ext. 2338. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.