Genealogy group hosts Getter

GREENVILLE – The Darke Co. Genealogy, Inc. is having a speaker and meeting on Sunday, March 1, at Garst Museum, 2 p.m., Lowell Thomas Room.

The speaker will be Angie Getter. She is the supervisor of the Preble County Room, which is the genealogy department of Preble County District Library. It provides access to thousands of local physical records, including birth, death, and marriage records, family histories, newspapers on microfilm, and much more. The Preble County Room also operates, and continually adds to, two online databases of searchable local records.

Getter will be introducing information available for use in genealogy research as well as historical research.

This talk will be followed by refreshments and the regular meeting. This is open and free, for the talk, meeting, and refreshments, to anyone.