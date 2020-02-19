Posted on by

Car catches fire in rollover crash

,

Two injured and taken to hospital

By Jim Comer - DarkeCountyMedia.com

The Ansonia Fire Department worked to put out the blaze after the car rolled over and caught fire.

The Ansonia Fire Department worked to put out the blaze after the car rolled over and caught fire.


Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Video:

ANSONIA – Two people were injured Wednesday morning after being involved in a rollover crash and subsequent car fire on the outskirts of Woodington.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 9400 block of State Route 49 North in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Buick LaCrosse was traveling southbound on State Route 49 when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and crossed left of center. The driver overcorrected, crossing back and off the right side of the roadway resulting in the vehicle rolling at least once coming to rest on top and catching fire. According to an eyewitness account, the driver and occupant were able to kick open a door and climb from the vehicle as it began to burn.

Both the male driver of the Buick and his female passenger were treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The Ansonia Fire Department worked to put out the blaze after the car rolled over and caught fire.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_rollover-fire-2-w-2.jpgThe Ansonia Fire Department worked to put out the blaze after the car rolled over and caught fire. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com
Two injured and taken to hospital

By Jim Comer

DarkeCountyMedia.com

VideoID: Ansonia Rollover Crash with Fire
VideoType: You Tube
URL: https://youtu.be/6Jjr5hsJIGI
Video Embed String: https://youtu.be/6Jjr5hsJIGI
Video Caption: Darke County Media’s Jim Comer was on the scene of a rollover crash near Ansonia that resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger. The car caught on fire after the crash.
Video Credit: Jim Comer | Darke County Media.com
Video Position:

(use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)