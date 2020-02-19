Sure Shot Tap House finds new location

GREENVILLE – Sure Shot Tap House is excited to set aim on their new building location on East Fifth Street in Greenville, formerly The Bistro Off Broadway. The Bistro, which is scheduled to close on March 31, 2020 just announced a deal between the two entities has been finalized and the business will reopen as Sure Shot Tap House later this summer. The Bistro has been in business since 2007 in downtown Greenville.

“Roughly a month before Christmas, dad (Daryl Riffle) and Ted ran into each other and sparked up a conversation about the building,” stated developer Andrew Riffle. “So my wife Kalie, dad, and I met with Ted at the building and looked over his operation. We felt like we could achieve the same goals we wanted to achieve in our original South Broadway/Washington Avenue location but accomplish it much quicker and more cost effectively. The building is truly a beauty similar to every downtown building and offers just as many attributes as the original location, so we couldn’t be more pleased.”

“We want to thank the community and our employees for their many years of support and dedication,” stated Bistro owner Ted Abney. “I have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Greenville landscape. I am getting older and felt like the timing was right. I am excited to see what Andrew and his team have in store for the building.”

Sure Shot Tap House plans to start the remodeling process immediately and will totally re-theme the interior of the restaurant into an Annie Oakley themed western tap house. Sure Shot will offer a full experience in craft beer with 30-50 draft beers, bourbons, ciders, seltzers and wines as well as a beer inspired full menu. The 30-50 taps will be a state of the art self-serving pour system allowing the patrons to pay by the ounce so they can try new styles or just drink old favorites giving them total freedom to pour.

Sure Shot will continue offering venue space that will be rentable for special events such as rehearsal and retirement parties, wedding receptions, class reunions, business seminars and more. Sure Shot will also have sponsored events throughout the year such as First Fridays, an event during the horse parade and during Annie Oakley Days. Their goal is to open in the summer of 2020.

Sure Shot will also be revealing their brand new founders club within the next few weeks. This will be a way for the community to get involved with the massive project and receive some really great benefits in return.

When asked about plans regarding the original building for Sure Shot Tap House Andrew stated, “We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with our amazing partners The Early Bird, The Daily Advocate and AIM Media Midwest at the South Broadway/Washington Avenue facility. Once we complete the Sure Shot Tap House project and the dust has settled a bit after our grand opening we will get back to the drawing board with that project. We love the location and feel it’s a great downtown building with a ton of potential.”

For more information on Sure Shot Tap House visit sureshottaphouse.com or visit them on Facebook.

The Bistro Off Broadway is shutting down, but a new tenant has been found. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Bistro-Pic-w.jpg The Bistro Off Broadway is shutting down, but a new tenant has been found. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com