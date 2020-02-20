OSB joins Welcome Home Program

OSGOOD – Osgood State Bank recently announced they have partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and are able to offer funds to homebuyers as part of the Welcome Home Program.

The Welcome Home Program, offered by FHLB Cincinnati in partnership with lenders, provides grants up to $5,000 towards the purchase or construction of a new home. Honorably discharged or active duty military personnel may receive a grant up to $7,500. These funds are available at Osgood State Bank to those who qualify.

See more details and complete an application at www.osgoodbank.com, or contact one of the lenders at Osgood State Bank to find out if you are eligible. Homebuyers must contribute $500 of their own funds, meet eligibility thresholds for income provided by FHLB Cincinnati, and first-time homebuyers must complete a homebuyer counseling program to qualify.

Funds for the Welcome Home program will be available for eligible loans that close on or after March 2, 2020. Once funds reserved for the program have been fully allocated by the FHLB, the program year will end. Interested applicants should start the process immediately.

Osgood State Bank opened its doors in 1915. Today, they operate out of four branch locations – Osgood, Fort Loramie, Chickasaw and Indian Lake. Osgood State Bank offers full service banking, consumer, agricultural and commercial loans, mobile and online banking solutions, and much more.

Osgood State Bank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender. For more information contact Sharon at Slobo@osgoodbank.com, Kay at KGrey@osgoodbank.com, or call 937-295-2900.