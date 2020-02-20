Nurses can get continuing ed scholarship

GREENVILLE – Registered nurses employed in Darke County may apply for a financial award to support continuing nursing education. Applicants must be employed in healthcare in Darke County for the last five years. The award may be used for the following purposes:

* Fees to complete a B.S.N., M.S., M.S.N., N.P, PhD. or related nursing degree

* Fees for certification preparation and exam

* Fees for national or state nursing convention

The Joyce Bruns Continuing Nursing Financial Award is administered by the Darke County Foundation. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Joyce Bruns, RN, BSN, was a dedicated nurse in Darke County who died in April 1998. Bruns was an active proponent of Hospice and board member for 13 years. She worked as a nurse at Wayne Hospital for 18 years before serving as director of nursing at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call (937) 548-4673.