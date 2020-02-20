Worch hosts essential oils class

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is thrilled to announce that it partnered with Soothing Touch Massage to host an Essential Oils Class.

On Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m., at the library, Colleen McKnight, owner of Soothing Touch Massage, will be sharing her wisdom of essential oils. She will talk about the different types of oils, what they do and how they can help you. Come in with your questions, as there will be a dedicated question answer time.

For more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call 937-526-3416 or visit www.worch.lib.oh.us.