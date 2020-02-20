Teens injured after car plummets from bridge

UNION CITY – Two teenagers were hospitalized Wednesday evening after the vehicle they were operating left the roadway and plummeted from a bridge.

At approximately 8:38 p.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue and Union City Fire Department responded to Hillgrove Southern Road in the area of Wasson Road on an injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by Justin Miller, 19, of Union City, Ohio, was travelling northbound on Hillgrove Southern Road when Miller’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. Miller overcorrected his vehicle, which sent him off the left side of the roadway where it traveled through a guardrail and plummeted from a bridge. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the center of the Greenville Creek; partially emerged in high water.

Miller and his passenger, a 16-year-old Union City, Ind. male, were able to exit the vehicle and reach the river bank. The occupants of the vehicle were treated on the scene prior to being transported to Wayne Health Care by Union City Rescue for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Hillgrove Southern Road remained closed as deputies conducted their investigation and crews worked to remove the wreckage from the scene. A specialized ariel unit was requested to the scene to lift the vehicle from the waters of the creek.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The car Justin Miller was driving traveled through a guard rail and over the edge of a bridge to land in the middle of the Greenville Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Car-over-bridge-2-w.jpg The car Justin Miller was driving traveled through a guard rail and over the edge of a bridge to land in the middle of the Greenville Creek. Crews closed Hillgrove Southern Road as special equipment was called in to remove a car from Greenville Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Car-over-bridge-1-w.jpg Crews closed Hillgrove Southern Road as special equipment was called in to remove a car from Greenville Creek. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com