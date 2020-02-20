Greenville Police BeatOfficers locate several with outstanding warrants

Wanted Person

On Feb. 14 an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Broadway Street. The officer had performed a random registration check on a vehicle traveling on South Broadway. The vehicle was registered to a female with a warrant. The driver of the vehicle matched the description of the registered owner. The officer made contact with the driver/registered owner, Amber Shepherd. Shepherd’s warrant through Miami County was confirmed and she was transported to the Greenville Police Department, where custody was exchanged to a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for transport to Miami County. Shepherd’s warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under suspension, with no bond. Shepherd’s vehicle was legally parked on South Broadway and was not towed from the scene.

On Jan 30, officers were dispatched to 125 Fairview reference a subject with a warrant. Upon arrival officers located suspect Chad Robbins standing outside of the residence. Robbins had an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass. Robbins was placed under arrest and transported to DCSO jail where he was incarcerated and held on $1,525 bond.

On Feb. 3 an officer was called to a residence in the 500 block of East Fourth Street to check for a known wanted person, Austin Parker. While the officer was sitting in front of the residence he witnessed Parker pass by the police cruiser on roller blades. The officer exited the vehicle and made contact with Parker, who confirmed his name. The officer placed Parker into handcuffs while dispatch confirmed his felony warrant for vandalism through LEADS/NCIC. Parker was taken back to the residence on East Fourth Street were he was searched. No contraband located. Parker was able to give his personal belongings to a fried and was transported to the Darke County Jail for incarceration with no bond.

DUI

On Feb. 11 an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a speed of 46 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. A traffic stop was made in the area of Sweitzer and Sherman streets. The operator, Justin A. Sommer was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Sommer was driving a vehicle registered to Bruns Construction Enterprises. When the officer made contact with Sommer, he detected the odor of alcohol. Sommer told the officer he was headed home from Dayton, after watching a University of Dayton basketball game. When asked how many drinks he had consumed, Sommer said he had two. The officer saw Sommer had three plastic cups approximately 16 ounces in size each, resting between his legs on the driver’s seat. Each cup contained a small amount of what appeared to be draft beer, and each cup contained foam inside. The officer asked Sommer for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Sommer handed the officer his registration, but struggled to find his driver’s license. He attempted to hand the officer a health insurance card before finding his driver’s license. He also said his insurance information was probably on his cellular phone. When asked about the plastic cups between his legs, Sommer did not respond to the officer’s question. The officer asked Sommer if the three cups were from the beers he drank at the game, and he stated yes. Sommer was asked to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety testing. He told the officer he would rather just go home. When asked again, Sommer complied and performed poorly on all of the tests. He was placed under arrest for OVI and was transported to the Greenville Police Department, where he was asked to take a chemical breathalyzer test, but refused. Sommer was cited for speeding and OVI and was placed under an administrative license suspension and was released to a family member. His vehicle was left legally parked at the scene of the traffic stop.