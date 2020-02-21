Republicans meet their candidates

GREENVILLE – On Feb. 15, the Darke County Republican Party hosted a Meet the Candidates Forum at Chestnut Village at the Brethren Retirement Community. Two races were featured, including the Darke County Commission seat and the Second Court of Appeals judgeship.

Candidates were given time to introduce themselves, as well as response time for a number of questions posed by Moderator Cindy Pike and audience members.

Matt Harrison and Larry Holmes attended as candidates in the race for Darke County Commissioner. Harrison pointed to his role as the mayor of Hollansburg and his career in public service as experiences that have guided him in this run for commissioner. He has helped organize the Darke County Mayors’ Association in banding together to help the smaller village and townships in Darke County, and wants to bring the same passion to the county.

Holmes focused on his financial management experience, as he currently serves as the Vice President of Finance for Fort Recovery Industries. He also serves on a number of economic development, business, and community/non-profit boards, and wants to bring this same administrative experience and fiscal insight to the county.

In the race for Second Court of Appeals, Chris Epley and Jeff Rezabek were represented. This judgeship covers six counties, including Darke County, while both candidates are residents of Montgomery County. Epley is a private practice attorney, municipal court prosecutor, and trial court magistrate. He also spoke about his role as an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton for appellate court law, a role he takes very seriously in preparing the next generation of well-educated and responsible attorneys.

Rezabek is also a private practice defense attorney, substitute magistrate, and was appointed by Governor Kasich as Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge. Rezabek emphasized his experience as a state representative for the 43rd House District as a unique characteristic he brings to the bench.

All candidates will face off on March 17 in the Republican primary.