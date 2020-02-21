Key speaks to UC Lions

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club enjoyed a meal prepared by D’s Restaurant of Union City, Ind. at their meeting on Feb. 11. There were 20 members present.

The program for the evening was Paula Key of the Diabetes Link which is Community Diabetes Education Services of Union City. Key discussed the need for these services as well as risk factors, treatments, Type 1 and Type 2 and living with Diabetes. It was noted that the Lions Club of Union City donates to The Lions Club International Diabetes Foundation.