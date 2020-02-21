Team competes in ag sales

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 10, four Versailles FFA members participated in the District 5 Ag Sales Competition at Preble Shawnee High School.

Members that participated included Laura Wuebker, Dalton Hesson, Payton Niekamp and Luke Winner. As part of the competition members each member did an individual sale presentation in which all members sold a product that was decided by Ohio FFA.

Participants also participated in a team activity in which they developed a pre-call plan for a future sales call, related to the product selected by Ohio FFA. Students also took an online test based agriculture sales and marketing test. A special thanks to Ryan Langenkamp for helping coach the team.

The Versailles team had the second highest overall score in the district out of 16 teams, which was lead by Dalton Hesson.