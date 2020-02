FINDLAY – The dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Greenville –

Andrew Bryson, Bryant Fox, Lauren Hartzell, Nicole Sherry, and Courtney Snell

Versailles – Cole Condon and McKayla Hess

Union City – Kyra Swartz