One injured in home invasion; Arcanum Schools go on lockdown

ARCANUM — The Darke County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a Friday afternoon home invasion that led to the injury of one person and the lockdown of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools.

At approximately 12:04 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a burglary in progress with the suspect possibly still inside the residence.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a female was inside the residence during the break-in and was injured during a brief altercation with the intruder. The resident of the property was able to escape the situation and evacuate the home to an outbuilding where she and her husband called 911.

Deputies and detectives from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Arcanum and Greenville Rescue to the 2500 block of Albright Road. Deputies cleared the home and found the intruder to have already fled the scene. Although a search of the surrounding area was conducted by deputies and K9 units, the suspect was unable to be located.

The female resident of the home was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the incident, the Arcanum-Butler Local School System was placed on lockdown.

In a statement by the school, it was stated:

“Arcanum-Butler Schools have secured all external doors at this time while we monitor an incident within close proximity of the school. The incident is non-school related. However, out of an abundance of caution, students and visitors are not permitted to enter or leave the building”

The lockdown of the schools was lifted at 2 p.m. and students were dismissed at regularly scheduled times without any further incident.

Chief Deputy Whittaker stated the incident is still being actively investigated by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and its detectives. Further information will be released as updated become available.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Home-invasion.jpg