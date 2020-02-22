Kindergarten screening at Arcanum

ARCANUM – Arcanum Elementary is excited to welcome a new class of kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Kindergarten screening for all children who turn five on or before Aug. 1 and plan to attend Arcanum Elementary during the 2020-2021 school year will take place March 19 and March 20.

Call Arcanum Elementary at 692-5174 x 1339 to schedule your screening appointment. The screening and conference time will last one to two hours. A parent and the child will need to be here the entire time. While the children are being screened, there will be an informational Jumpstart program for the parents.

Following the screening, the results and recommendations will be reviewed with the parent. Information will then be given on how to register your child.

They look forward to meeting all of the parents and welcoming the incoming students to Arcanum Elementary. For more information, call the elementary office at 692-5174 x 1339.