GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a dance on Saturday, March 14, 8-11 p.m., at the Greenville VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St.

Mandolin Bridge will provide the music. This very popular five-piece band from Southwest Ohio will play a large variety of music for your dancing and listening pleasure. Put on your dancing shoes and let’s dance.

Admission is $7.

For more information, call/text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.

Like the Darke County Singles Group on Facebook.