Students learn wetland seed bombing

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Natural Resource Management seniors partnered with Five Rivers MetroParks staff to help reseed the Five Rivers MetroPark’s Wetland Mitigation Bank.

MetroParks Biologist Grace Dietsch described how the park staff in the wetland have been combating invasive plants such as narrow-leaf cattails. Last fall, the park staff applied herbicide to a large area of the cattail infestation. In January, Grace supplied the MVCTC students with native wetland plant species seeds. The seniors then worked on creating “seed bombs.” They took a small amount of clay soil and compost and combined it with the native seed mix. They then rolled the mixture into balls and dried them. These form a hard, dense outer protective layer for the seeds.

The students then met Grace Dietsch at the Wetland Mitigation, where they threw over a hundred “seed bombs” into the area impacted by the cattails. The clay bombs allow the seed to sink in the shallow water and to maintain good soil to seed contact. They will germinate this spring and hopefully allow the native wetland plants to get a head start on the invasive cattails.

This effort is just one part of the overall wetland rehabilitation plan for the Five Rivers Metropark Wetland Mitigation Bank. The students of MVCTC appreciate the lesson in restoration ecology from Grace and the staff at Five Rivers MetroParks.

The Natural Resource Management seniors had a great time “bombing” the wetland and learned a lot about wetland restoration and ecology. Thank you to Grace and everyone at Five Rivers MetroParks for making this possible.

The Natural Resource Management seniors participating included Michael Baird (Northmont), Daniel Brown (Eaton), Denver Castle (Milton-Union), Vynnessa Hansford (Brookville), Jen Hofacker (Arcanum), Courtney Myers (Milton-Union), Reagen Peters (Arcanum), Daniel Shook (Vandalia-Butler), Mason Sigler (Northmont), Bri Smith (Huber Heights), Janessa Stigler (Arcanum), and Makayla Wysong (National Trail).

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.