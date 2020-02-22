MVCTC students campaign for office

COLUMBUS – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter sent three juniors to Columbus in early February to screen for BPA Ohio Officer positions.

The Ohio BPA website states, “The six-member state officer team is an essential part of the Ohio Association. The officer screening process allows for 12 of the best-suited candidates to run for state officer positions.”

The MVCTC students and their campaign managers include:

* Jonathon North (Business Ownership/ Bethel) with Campaign Manager Laila Spoonmore (Business Ownership/Arcanum)

* Ben Bitner (Business Ownership/Twin Valley South) with Campaign Manager Samantha Becker (Business Ownership/Northmont).

* Nathaniel Davis (Sports Management & Marketing/Franklin Monroe) with Campaign Manager Alaina Pierce (Sports Management & Marketing/Huber Heights).

If selected, the students will serve from March 13, 2020, until March of 2021. The screening process included interviews, a written test, and an essay. The 2020-2021 Ohio BPA Officer Team will be announced at the Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus on March 12-13.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.