Nursing students graduate from MVCTC

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCT) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its first graduation ceremony of the year in the Student Activity Center on Feb. 14. The Center was full of family and friends there to support the 17 graduates.

Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program. The graduates spoke about MVCTC’s nursing program making an impact on their lives. The graduating class presented their lead instructor Martha Brown with gifts to show their thanks and appreciation.

MVCTC Adult Education Director of Practical Nursing, Stephanie Benson, stated, “This was a very moving experience for all those in attendance. Job opportunities are plentiful for the graduates, as many were offered jobs from their preceptor clinical sites before graduation.”

Local graduates included Haylee Beanblossom, Union City; Reba Daniel, Arcanum; Ashley Lacey, Greenville; and Tiffany Smith, West Manchester.

For more information about MVCTC Adult Education programs, visit www.mvctc.com/AE.